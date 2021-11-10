If you feel like you really haven't worked a day in your life, you must love what you do.
That's the case for a 91-year-old man in North Dakota who spends all of his days on the farm.
Albert Weber says he has been harvesting crops on his farm in Emmons County for 85 years.
He says he was born on his family's farm and has been there ever since.
This year, he's learning how to drive a new combine. He says it didn't take him long to get comfortable in the driver's seat.
That's what happens when farming is in your DNA. Three generations of Webers now work the land, and every day, you'll find Albert working the fields and helping with the harvest.
Albert says he can remember the good years and the bad ones. He says the corn crop this year isn't great, but next year will be better.
His family says his positive attitude is what's kept him going all these years. But if you ask Albert, he says he's not really that special. He says he's sure there are other people his age doing the same thing.
Albert says he plans to help with the harvest for as long as he can, and he's already looking forward to next year.