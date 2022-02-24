A senior employee at Arby's has gained a fan base at 91-years-old.
Jack Burkett is staying active by helping out his favorite restaurant, working at Arby's in Elkhart, Indiana for a decade now.
A reporter at WNDU-TV got to sit down with Jack and hear his story.
Jack says before his wife passed away they used to eat at Arby's three times a day, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
After she passed, Jack came into the Arby's and asked if they needed some help and he said he'd work for free and wanted to start that day.
Managers there said he couldn't work for free, that they would pay him and that he could start the next day.
He started as a lobby attendant at Arby's and his boss says she stopped adding Jack to the schedule, because he just shows up seven days a week.
Jack says his favorite part about working at Arby's is the food.