A World War II veteran and COVID survivor has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.
Ernie Reda, 97, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and took part in the Normandy Invasion.
When he was drafted in 1943, it put a stop to his high school education.
Ernie's granddaughter, Heather Anderson, stepped up to get him the recognition he deserves.
She researched for two years and finally reached out to the principal of Stadium High in Tacoma, Washington.
She asked if the school would be interested in participating in "Operation Recognition," a program started by Veterans Affairs.
It works to recognize those who were drafted and unable to finish high school.
The school's principal agreed, and on Monday, Ernie received his diploma during a special ceremony.
Four out of five of Ernie's grandkids were in attendance, as well as some other family members.
Ernie says when he was discharged from the military in 1944, he remembers disembarking the ship and the first thing he saw was Stadium High School.
Now, he is an alumnus of that very same school.
Ernie says receiving his diploma was the "best Christmas present."