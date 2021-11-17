A special and unique bond between a man and his accidental "grandmother" continues to grow.
It all started in 2016 when Wanda Dench thought she sent a text to her grandson, inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner.
It turns out her grandson had changed his number, and instead the text went to Jamal Hinton.
They eventually figured out the mistake, and then Jamal asked if he could still come.
Wanda said, "Of course you can, that's what grandmas do, feed everyone!"
Since then, this dinner has become a tradition.
Last year's Thanksgiving was a bittersweet one. Wanda's husband, Lonnie, wasn't with them. He died of COVID-19 complications. They honored him by placing his photo at the table, and they were thankful they were able to get together.
Jamal and Wanda say the tradition will carry on this year.
Jamal posted a picture on social media of a new text from Wanda, inviting him, his girlfriend, and his family over for dinner.
Wanda and Jamal have truly become family. They not only celebrate Thanksgiving together, they also get together throughout the year.