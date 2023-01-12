A pep talk can make all the difference in how you're feeling about a situation, and an Oscar winner wanted to make sure a young girl knew she was in her corner.

Kate Winslet is doing press for her role in the new "Avatar" movie, and has been doing an incredible amount of interviews.

She recently sat down with a reporter in London from CNN affliate ZDF, which is a German television network. The reporter was just 11 years old. Her name is Martha, and when Martha told Kate she was nervous and that this was her first big interview, Kate had these words of encouragement.

"Ok, well, guess what? When we do this interview, it's going to be the most amazing interview ever. And you know why? Because we've decided that it is going to be. So we've decided right now, me and you, this is gonna be really fantastic interview. You can ask me anything that you want and you don't have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Ok, you got this. Ok, let's do it," she told the girl.

Kate is cheering her on, and so are millions around the world now. The clip was posted on Twitter earlier this week and went viral within hours.

After the interview, which we're told went very well, they took a selfie together.

After Kate's interview, Martha went on to interview the movie's director, James Cameron.