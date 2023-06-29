If you have time before your next flight, you might be able to learn how to save someone's life while you're waiting to board.

Kiosks at airports across the country are teaching the fundamentals of hands-only CPR in just five minutes.

One was just installed at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. You'll find the kiosk at gate A12.

In just 5 minutes, it uses videos and a mannequin to teach you how to do CPR.

Airport employee Patty Lakesha Hill knows how important it can be to know how to do the life-saving technique. She saved a coworker's life after her coworker collapsed.

Patty knew CPR and was able to help save her.

"I suddenly hear a cry out for help, ran over and Miss V was laying on the floor," she said. "I did CPR, somebody else jumped in, it was a nurse, a doctor came in. I remember going to get the defibrillator off the wall running back over, give it to the doctor, and all of us kept doing CPR until the paramedics came."

The American Heart Association says CPR and using a defibrillator can double or triple survival rates for cardiac arrest.

The AHA says they hope to teach about 10,000 travelers CPR since it's a busy airport.