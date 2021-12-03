A boy in Alaska didn't think of himself for his sixth birthday, but instead he wanted to help some furry friends.
JB Resa loves animals, so for his birthday, he asked friends and family to donate to the local animal shelter.
He and his family dropped off a truckload of food and toys for animals at Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter.
JB said he wanted to do his part to make sure the animals at the shelter get the best care possible.
When asked if he thinks other kids should do something similar, JB said yes, but he understands if some like to celebrate in a more traditional way.
"I think they would just want toys, toys, toys, toys for their birthday. But it's okay if they want some toys. But I really want to help the animals for my birthday," he said.
An animal handler at the shelter said the donations are a big help.
She said the toys provide extra enrichment for the animals, and the food will go to local pet owners who need it.