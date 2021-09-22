An Alaska man's furry little friend has given him a new lease on life.
The duo goes on lengthy walks every day, and they recently hit a milestone of cosmic proportions.
In 2013, Mike Mitchell from Anchorage was suffering from multiple health issues. He had surgery when he was young, contracted Hepatitis C and was close to not surviving.
That kind of living carries a lot of weight, and it was a "chance" meeting with a dog that he credits for saving his life.
He says that relationship is what motivated him to really take care of himself.
Together, he and "Chance" walk every day, rain or shine, and all those miles have added up.
Mitchell has kept track of their mileage over the years. They've averaged around 10-12 miles per day.
That adds up to an average of about 3,000 miles per year, which means for the past eight years, the pair have walked more than 24,900 miles.
That's the same distance as the circumference of the Earth.
Mitchell says his relationship with Chance gave him a fresh start.
"Something miraculous happened with my connection with a little dog. I give him a lot of credit of being a great teacher and saving my bacon in some ways," he said.
Chance was rescued on Mike's 60th birthday when he found a listing on Craislist in Wasilla, Alaska for a litter of puppies. He took a chance and ended up with a new best friend.
With all of the walking Mike and Chance do, you can imagine the pair is pretty well-known in their city.
Mike carries treats in his pockets so he's pretty popular with other dogs in the community too.