Less than 1% of the U-S is over 100 years old, but that number is expected to increase in the coming years.

And one woman from Alaska just reached that milestone.

Elvera Lincoln is World War II Navy Communications veteran, she survived the Great Depression, and she's still as sharp as a tack.

The community of Wasilla, Alaska, came together to throw Elvera a huge party. She has 73 years of friends here – that's how long she's lived in Wasilla. She moved there looking for adventure with her husband in 1950.

Elvera says she remembers when the town only had a population of 100 –including dogs!

She says the best way to live long is to have a sense of humor and good luck.

"Stay out of fast-food restaurants, mind your own business. I tell people, something's not going right? That's not the end of the world," Elvera said.

Wasilla's mayor gave Elvera the key to the city for the special occasion. She also received a ceremonial sword from the Navy, which she used to cut her centennial birthday cake with her great-great-granddaughter.