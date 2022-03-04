ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local paramedic is in need of a life-altering surgery.
Audrey Parenti works for the Cetronia Ambulance Corps in Allentown while also fighting chronic kidney disease for the past 5 years.
Audrey took on a risk by helping out but says she feels good about what she does, especially during the pandemic.
Audrey is immuno-compromised and working during the pandemic has been risky since COVID-19 could cause her kidneys to fail. She took extra precautions to make sure she was protected from the virus while still working.
Friends and family have raised more than $13,000 to cover the costs of a life-saving kidney transplant and travel for her potential donor. They're still short of their $20,000 goal.
A fundraising event is happening this weekend at Responsible Recycling Services. All fees from the event will go towards helping Audrey support her future kidney donor. Anything leftover will go to help other patients.
The electronic recycling and paper shredding event is Saturday morning at the Upper Milford Fire Company in Zionsville, from 9:00 a.m. - noon.
