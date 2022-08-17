ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon.

Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown.

They saw a man holding a sign asking for help, while his three children played nearby. The family is experiencing homeless.

The officers asked the man what he wanted. He said he didn't need anything, but they felt the call to help.

The officers stopped at Redner's on Lehigh Street to pick up some snacks and drinks for the family. That's where 69 News anchor Jaciel Cordoba ran into them.

The officers got Lunchables and juice boxes for the kids.

Benner said he and Finn felt compelled to do something because it was such a warm afternoon. He said the family would not have been standing outside in the heat if they weren't in need of assistance.

Finn said she looked at the kids hanging out near their dad and knew she had to do something to help.

The officers paid for the snacks and drinks and went right back over to the family to deliver the goods.

It was a small act of kindness caught on camera.