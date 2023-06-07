The cafeteria at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown is looking a little brighter these days, all thanks to some creative students.

The blank spaces were just white walls and now they are filled with artwork created by students in the Allentown School District.

They're calling it the Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th Street Cafe Gallery. The exhibition opened Tuesday at the hospital at 17th and Chew streets, and it showcases 21 pieces all made by students.

The work reflects the kids' take on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers." Other works of art in this exhibit were inspired by Allentown landmarks.

Students who have their work displayed are from a fifth-grade class at Anna Mae Hayes Elementary and a third-grade class at Moser Elementary.

The students created the art in the Renaissance Artist in Residency program, which is funded by the Allentown School District Foundation. A professional artist goes into the classroom once a week for about eight weeks and works with students on color, design, shape, texture and how to use pastels and other mediums.

The art will be up for about six months and then new art will come in.