An Amazon delivery driver in New York is being hailed as a hero for helping a family get our of their burning home.

Kevin Rivera was making deliveries in a Long Island neighborhood earlier this month when he saw smoke pouring from a house.

He rushed over, looked around, and through the front door he saw a family inside just standing around.

It turns out they didn't know their house was on fire.

A neighbor took video of the flames engulfing the home.

Kevin says when he saw people inside, he immediately rushed in to help. He says he saw six or seven people, including a baby.

He tried to tell them about the fire on the second floor, but there was a language barrier, and they didn't understand.

He eventually convinced them to leave the home through the back door.

"I just rushed in, I didn't want nobody to die in that house," he said. "Everyone is calling me a hero. To be honest, I just feel great that I did something."

When the family got outside and saw their home in flames and realized how close they were to disaster, Kevin says they cried.

Now the neighborhood that normally thanks Kevin for his deliveries has so much more to be grateful for.