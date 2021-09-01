A special delivery from an anonymous stranger has left a Virginia family smiling.
Aaliyah Wilson, like most 10-year-olds, loves cruising around on her bike she's had for two years.
Normally she takes it inside at the end of the day, but after a long day this summer, she figured the porch would be safe enough.
When she woke up the next morning, her bike was gone.
Her mom, Kena Wilson, leapt into action. She posted about the stolen bike on Facebook to get the word out, and she was shocked by the community's support for her daughter.
So many folks had well wishes and kind words.
A month later, they woke up to quite a gift from someone they didn't even know.
"I looked outside and there was a bike. There was a note that said, 'To the young lady whose bike was stolen, we're sorry that it happened. Here's another one for you,'" Kena said.
The thoughtful stranger left a purple bike, Aaliyah's favorite color.
The generous gesture meant everything to the 10-year-old and her mother, who gets to see the smile on her face every time she gets back on the road.
Aaliyah was ecstatic when she found the bike outside, and she wants the generous gifter to know she's very thankful.