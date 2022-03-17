ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local doctor is being recognized for his effort to help those in need in our area.
Once a month, Dr. Kramer provides free foot and ankle care to men staying at the Allentown Rescue Mission. The shelter says foot care is the most requested medical treatment for its residents.
They say many of the men arrive with foot trauma stemming from lots of issues, like wearing the wrong sized shoes or their shoes are worn-out and wet. Some don't have shoes at all and are suffering from frostbite
Dr. Kramer also treats patients who are dealing with foot problems because of diabetes. He sees a lot of sprains and toenail problems.
During his time with the men he also takes the time to find the right sized shoes for them. The shoes are from the center's supply of donated items.