Anna Makievska has the largest production artisan bakery making sourdough breads in the Ukraine.
She was hard-at work baking bread, right up until her Kyiv-based bakery was shelled by Russian tanks. She and her employees survived the attack but her Bakehouse was forced underground and her supplies are running low.
That's where Arizona-based baker Jon Przybyl comes in.
He and his wife Amanda own a sourdough shop called "Proof" in Mesa, Arizona. Jon met Anna years ago at a grain conference in the U.S.
When he saw what was happening, he knew he had to help.
They started a Go-Fund-Me page for "Bakehouse" as they feed hundreds of Ukrainians a day for free.
"They've baked 15,000 loaves in last 2 weeks in addition to other small pastries - cookies and anybody that comes in they are giving them out feeding soldiers - feeding people in crime zones," said Jon. "Where you have an extra insecurity surrounding food - they are filling that hole."
In peacetime, Bakehouse was seeing about 1500 customers a day and employed 80 bakers. Now hundreds are coming in, and Bakehouse is giving them free bread in return.
It's about survival these days.
They hope to raise $250,000 for the bakers and so far, they raised well-over $100,000.
You can follow both bread shops on Instagram: @bakehouse_bh and @proof.baker where they are posting updates.
Anna recently managed to escape to Spain along with her two young daughters - one is a newborn and the other is just 8 years old.