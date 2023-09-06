An Arizona man and his wife are celebrating their second anniversary, now that he has his wedding band back.

Lou Whitney says he was in the Salt River near Mesa, Arizona a little over a week ago floating along with his wife, kids, and other members of their family. Lou says the ring slipped off his finger when he jumped in the water.

He says he immediately thought, well that's gone forever.

But then he and his wife heard about the Salty Scuba Squad, a group of divers in that area who are known to find lost items.

The divers came out to the river and started looking for Lou's lost ring. They use metal detectors but one of the divers says as was able to find Lou's ring without a detector.

He says the light was hitting just right, reflecting off the diamonds in the ring so it caught his eye.

The scuba squad not only finds lost items but they also clean up the river. The divers have taken thousands of pounds of trash out of the Salt River.

This weekend they are holding a big community clean up.

It's a race down the river and they ask the racers who come out to collect at least one bag of trash along the way.