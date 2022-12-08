You can get married just about anywhere, and Arizona couple said "I do" next to the mayo in their supermarket.

You never know where you are going to fall in love, and for Dennis Delgado and Brenda Williams, it was at the grocery store. Specifically, it was in the condiment aisle at Fry's Store in Casa Grande, Arizona.

That's where Dennis first saw Brenda one year ago.

They were in aisle 8. Dennis was looking for olive oil mayo and Brenda was picking up a jar of Miracle Whip. They began talking, and that first conversation lasted for a half hour. They were blocking the aisle for a bit, so at one point they had to go around the corner to keep talking.

They exchanged phone numbers and the following Sunday, Dennis joined Brenda at church. They've been together ever since.

Nine months later, Dennis proposed in that same aisle where they met. Then, almost to the day of their year anniversary, they got married there.

"They hid me in the aisle next to the condiment aisle," Brenda said.

"She came around. They cued the wedding march over their loudspeakers in the store," Dennis said. "It was wonderful."

The couple, who is in their 70s, say they want folks to remember to never give up on love.

They both faced great loss in their life.

Brenda lost her first husband to prostate cancer, and she had been his caretaker for the last 10 years of his life.

Dennis was also a widower. His wife of 45 years died about a year before he met Brenda.

They say they are grateful they have now found each other.

The staff at the grocery store really went above and beyond for the wedding when they found out they wanted to get married there. They even got the couple custom floral arrangements featuring the condiments they were shopping for when they met.