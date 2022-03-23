Officer Beth Griffin spends her days at Sunrise Mountain High School.
She says she knows many of the students by name and they're learning who she is, because she's a part of the school musical.
Officer Griffin volunteered to fill a spot in the school's production of "Newsies."
The 15-year veteran of the Peoria Police Department grew up dancing and performing in school plays so this is nothing new for her.
Not only did she dance on stage with the students, she helped with choreography. Officer Griffin said this has strengthened her connections with the students.
"Knowing that I'm putting these kids out into the community and getting voices that speak positive about law enforcement and what we're really about and why we're here, it's huge, the ripple effect of that could last for decades," said Griffin.
"You can tell she just really cares about us, cares about students," said student Samantha Jones.
Officer Griffin was also a big promoter of the musical..
She said she walked around telling all of the students they needed to come see the show.