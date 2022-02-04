Move over therapy dogs, there's another animal bringing smiles to members at an adult day care in Arizona.
Her name is Dolly, and she is a cow. A therapy cow who's been visiting the folks at the Oakwood Community Care Center in Mesa, Arizona.
Dolly was at the center just this week. Oakwood is an adult day care for seniors with cognitive challenges; folks with Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's.
Her owner Karin Boyle realized Dolly might be helpful after Karin's father was moved to a memory care facility. He was a longtime farmer, and Karin says she noticed how positively he responded to his cattle.
"We go out almost every weekend to a facility if not two. She is requested all over the place," said Boyle.
"There's nothing that replaces the engagement and friendship of having a community you belong to," added Carol Lawless, the Oakwood Director of Community Engagement.
Dolly has been creating bonds with the folks at Oakwood.
And as they bond with Dolly, the seniors are also bonding with each other. For a little while, they get to focus on something other than their syndrome or illness.