A U.S. Army vet is rocking and "rolling" with a new pair of wheels.

Ervin Mulkey is an Army veteran from Madison, Wisconsin.

He was surprised with a new $15,000 all-terrain wheelchair a few weeks ago.

It was provided by Paralyzed Veterans of America and Property Loss Specialist, which is a firm for insurance adjusters.

The chair is an adaptive sports wheelchair designed for sports like hunting and fishing.

Ervin served as a tanker in the Gulf War, and he was injured during Desert Storm.

He was paralyzed from the waist down, but was able to get some mobility back in his right leg. He is still wheelchair bound.

Ervin says he is thankful for the new chair.

The Action Trackchair can be used during all kinds of weather, because it has tank-like tracks instead of regular wheels.

It even has an area for charging your phone, which is perfect for Ervin because he says he's gotten stuck before and wasn't able to call anyone because his cell phone was dead.

Ervin says the first real test for the wheelchair is getting up the hill by his house.

He says in the nine years he's lived there, he has never been able to go up that hill without help.