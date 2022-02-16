Bart Cooper is hosting a mini-residency at Whitehall High. He says it's the first time he's been back at the school since he graduated.
He spent a lot of time in the art classroom there, and now, he hopes to inspire and educate the artists of the future.
Cooper is working with kids from elementary school all the way up through high school, and even families in the community.
The homecoming comes just weeks before Cooper's exhibition titled "Heroes" opens at ArtsQuest's Banana Factory Arts Center.
The collection uses mixed media methods to create portraits of powerful Black women, matching them up with Marvel characters.
"My passion for comic books and my passion for history, merging those two forms a bridge for these kids to be able to grab the concept," said Cooper. "I'm stoked to come back and be able to speak with the students, talk with them, chat, answer some questions and just share my journey."
Bart's exhibit will open on March 18th. Cooper's work will also be on display during Musikfest, as he designed the logo for this year's event.