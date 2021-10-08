A unique material is helping bring one artist's vision to life.
Texas-based artist Katherine Mason turns memories into masterpieces by using donated lipstick.
Her goal is to use her work to help find a cure for breast cancer.
Mason got the idea when one of her close friends was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer back in 2016.
She says her friend would put lipstick on before her chemo treatments because it made her feel more beautiful, strong and powerful. That's when an idea sparked.
Mason says the lipstick comes in a tube, so it can be manipulated in the same ways a crayon can.
So, she started making a series of lipstick art, first focusing on the female body, then florals, and her latest piece is vintage boxing gloves.
Mason says it's the lipsticks that come in the mail, belonging to those that breast cancer took away, that continue to fuel her mission.
"I don't want to just leave behind pretty pictures, I want to leave behind impact. I want to do something to help other people," she said.
Portions of the proceeds from Mason's art go to "The Rose" medical clinic in Houston and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
You can purchase prints of Mason's lipstick series on her website.