While the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were held on solid ground, some astronauts showed off their skills in zero gravity.
The group of astronauts' created a new form of Olympics that were out of this world.
The Soyus crew spent their time at the International Space Station creating videos and some great memories.
Each video shows the crew members competing in their own version of the Olympic games, including events like "the first ever Olympic space field hockey," "synchronized space swimming," and of course, gymnastic routines.
The videos includes commentary from the non-competing crew members.
The videos were all posted on social media.
The "weightless sharp-shooting" event seemed to be the most difficult of the four competitions held.
The crew will return to Earth in October.