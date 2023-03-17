A surfer in Australia says he made his record-breaking journey along the waves in honor of his father.

Blake Johnson is an avid surfer and surf coach, but now he's earned a new title.

World Record Holder.

The former pro caught more than 750 waves in nearly 40-hours all to raise money for a mental health foundation

Blake paddled out early yesterday morning.

He says it was an enormous physical and mental challenge to tackle all those waves back to back... but his cause made it worth the push.

Blake made the world-record attempt to raise money for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation for Youth Mental Health.

For his family, it's a cause that hits close to home.

Ben Johnston, Brother of surfer Blake Johnston:

(0:35) "We're just so immensely proud of what he's done and what he's setting out to achieve like this is all about honouring the legacy of our amazing dad who took his own life 10 years ago this year. So this is a personal journey that he's been and again, we're just so immensely proud of what he's done and what he's doing. He's amazing."

Blake was surrounded by friends, family and local fans as we powered through his last few waves.

And once he was done... a representative from Guiness certified his record.

Blake is getting close to his goal of raising a quarter-million dollars for The Chumpy Pullin foundation.

If you'd like to help, visit Longest-surf-dot-com.