Just 16 years old, Shalise Leesfield is saving more sharks than most of us will see in a lifetime.

And she's been working in conservation since she was 11. That's when she founded Shalise's Ocean Support. Since then she has worked tirelessly to clean up marine debris in her community in Australian and spread awareness around the world.

Just look at this incredible diving video and you'll see why she's so interested in saving these sharks. Scary looking maybe, but also so incredibly beautiful.

They are gray nurse sharks and Shalise says they are actually really docile, curious, and calls them the "Labradors of the sea".

Shalise says unfortunately, they are also critically endangered in this part of Australia. This is Fish Rock.

So she's on a mission to save them.

"As the younger generations, we are the ones that will be inheriting the earth and the ocean as well," said Shalise. "So just not caring about, you know, who you are and where you come from and your age and not letting that restrict you, just using your voice to speak up for what you love and what you're going to be inheriting just makes it all worth it when you see that snaggle-tooth green of the gray nurse shark."

She's hoping that by speaking out that she can restore their habitat here at Fish Rock and get their numbers back up.

They are slow to populate because they only have one or two pups or baby sharks a year. She's hoping to secure a 1,500 meter zone in Fish Rock where there would be no fishing. It would just be a home for the sharks.

Shalise says her compassion for the ocean began when she started noticing a lot of unwanted fishing line and plastic rubbish around her local beach and waterways. She's been a conservationist ever since.