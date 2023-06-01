How far would you travel for a friend?

For author and friendship expert Shari Leid, it's to at least all 50 states.

Since January, Shari has made it her mission to visit 50 women in 50 states. Some of the women she knows and some she does not.

Shari says even if we have different beliefs and backgrounds, having a conversation can lead to a meaningful connection, and those kinds of connections can change the world.

She's calling it 'The 50 States Project' and she's documenting it all on social media.

A lot of the women she's met have been strangers or people she's worked with but never met in person.

Shari will be in Pennsylvania this weekend and the connection she'll be making here is a unique one. She's meeting up with an old childhood friend, Deardra Campbell in Phoenixville.

Shari and Dee Dee grew up together in Seattle but haven't seen each others for many years.

This project has been a whirlwind and was kind of kickstarted in 2017 when Shari was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she says she tries to live purposefully and has been exploring what friendships mean and how important they are to our health.

Shari did not get to travel much growing up. Her Japanese American parents were interred during World War II and they did not feel welcome traveling in the U.S. after that experience. After this project, Shari will have visited all 50 states.

Pennsylvania will be state #26, and then she'll have 24 to go.