Will Walker loves riding his bike, but wail until you see how he rides it. He says backwards is easier, and it's good for his quads.

Will rides his specially-made BMX bike backwards. He lives in Alaska but he was just in the Midwest for the Ragbrai, a 500-mile cycling event across Iowa.

Some of the forward-facing racers were a bit shocked when he passed by them. Will says he started riding backwards about 10 years ago.

"I was just sitting with my buddies, I was sitting just like this talking to them and I just decided wonder if I can ride like this. Now I'm starting to do events and I'm getting recognized all over the world for it."

Will's hoping his rides inspire others. He says to make sure you look where you're going, but don't forget about the past.

Will says he uses his torso to turn around and he sits upright. He rode about 5 to 10 hours a day during the race across Iowa, which he hopes will land him in Guinness World Records.