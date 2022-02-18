The biggest annual event on the birding calendar is back, and it's hitting a major milestone.
25 years of backyard bird counting!
This year's event starts Friday and ends Monday, which is plenty of time to grab a pair of binoculars and scan the skies. Taking part is easy.
First pick your bird counting spot.
As the event's name suggest, your backyard will do just fine.
Then, all you have to do for fifteen minutes is keep your eyes and ears out for birds. Make sure you record all your sightings!
If you don't know your bird names, don't worry, there are plenty of identification apps that make sharing sightings easy.
You may be wondering, why?
Birds can tell us so much about our how our environment and climate are changing.
They act as a "canary in the coalmine", if you will, giving scientists more insight into protecting our feathered friends.
A record number of participants joined the count in 2021. An estimated 300,000 people submitted their sightings.
More than 6,000 individual species were identified by people across the country.
While "backyard" is in the event's title, the Great Backyard Bird count can really be done anywhere.
If you're looking for a bird-count challenge, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has you covered.
The Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has tens of thousands of migrating geese making a stop-over.