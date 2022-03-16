A bakery in Lehigh County is serving up more than cakes and cupcakes. Lately, kindness has been on the menu.
Sometimes you just need someone to really see you, to care. That's when you hope baker and sweets specialist Jessica Pelletier is nearby.
Jessica owns Wicked Sweet Bakeshop on South 2nd Street in Whitehall and when a woman came in asking for a hot cup of coffee one morning last month; she got that cup of coffee and a whole lot more.
On February 19th at 7:36 am, Jessica posted this message on Facebook saying she met a woman experiencing homelessness who had come into her shop. The woman had been traveling on foot from Quakertown - she's originally from Seattle - and she had no ID and nowhere to go.
She had asked for a cup of coffee so Jessica took her to the Bacon Strip, a restaurant up the street for breakfast and then asked her bake shop customers through Facebook to do her a favor.
She put out a call to sell out her cases of sweets so she could use the money to get this woman a place to stay and help her find a way to get an ID.
She posted, "Wicked Sweet is a safe place for anyone in need, whatever that need may be."
And her customers came through. Soon there was a line of about 100 people outside and down the block.
She was sold out of sweets by 10am. They raised more than $700. There were donations from all over, nights paid for so she could stay at the local Ramada hotel, clothing, toiletries, a cellphone. even a potential job offer.
The woman has since moved on from Whitehall, but the kindness that came through for her that day remains.
Jessica says she's grateful for the folks who stop by her small shop, she said they know they can come in if they need a hug, some water, if you need to vent about life's daily stresses.
She says when you walk in everybody knows they can leave the heavy stuff at the door and leave a little lighter and happier.