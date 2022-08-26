Friday is National Dog Day, and to celebrate, one company is offering the chance of a lifetime for some dog owners.

If you've ever thought about getting a tattoo of your pet, now is your chance.

Bark, the creator of BarkBox, says it will pay for 100 people to get tattoos of their dogs.

It all started when an employee got a tattoo of her dog Stella's ears. When she showed it to her boss at Bark, her boss thought it was so great that she decided to give her the money she paid for the tattoo. But it doesn't stop there.

The Bark boss loved the idea so much that she agreed to pay for 100 other people to get tattoos of their dogs, and they created this tattoo giveaway.

Bark first made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday.

To enter, go to the BarkBox website, upload a picture of your dog, explain why you want your tattoo, and include a little description of your dog.

If you win, you'll get a gift card so you can go to any tattoo artist that you like.

Applications will be open through September 2 and winners will be notified on September 6. They will also get a box of Bark goodies for their dog.

The first 1,000 applicants will also receive a $5 gift card to spend at BarkShop.