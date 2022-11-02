A crossing guard in Maryland is retiring after decades of service.

Students, parents, and teachers showed their love for her on her last day.

Janice Janicki, known around town as "Mrs. Janice," made sure kids in Baltimore got to and from school safely every day for 44 years.

On Monday, she donned her bright yellow vest for the last time.

Mrs. Janice was stationed at the intersection of South Highland and Foster Avenue.

She became a crossing guard when her son started school, and says she quickly grew to love the job and all the students she met.

She says she treated every one of them like her own.

"I really enjoyed my job. I'll put it that way. I love kids and I make sure they're safe and I give them all a hug in the morning," she said. "I feel like a celebrity. They really make me feel great."

In honor of Mrs. Janice's last day, she got a ton of flowers, cards, and gifts.

Parents say the mornings and afternoons won't be the same without her.

Mrs. Janice says she's not saying goodbye to the intersection for good. She hopes to stop by and say hello when she can.