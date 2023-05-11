Cheerleaders from a Berks-based gym made history in Florida this past weekend.

Phoenix Allstars is a competitive cheer gym in Wyomissing. Sixty-three of the gym's athletes took part in the D2 Summit, an invite-only cheer competition, in Orlando, and they showed just how fierce they are.

For the first time in Phoenix history, all four teams who earned a spot on the mat made it to finals. They had four "hit zero" routines on the first day. If you watched Netflix's docuseries "Cheer," you might know what that means. Hit zero means no stunts were dropped, there were no missed tumbles and they had no deductions or mistakes in their routines.

The four teams all placed within the top 12 in their divisions and one of the teams placed third. That was the gym's highest placement ever at finals.

The athletes practice a lot to get this level. Their season runs all year long, so there is no down time. They had a lot of support from family and friends before they left for competition.

And they are already looking ahead, as team evaluations are coming up in two weeks.