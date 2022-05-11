A Berks County-based olive oil with roots in Southern Italy is getting worldwide recognition.
It's an authentic, unfiltered olive oil right from olives off the trees in Calabria in Southern Italy.
Ciccio's Olives extra virgin olive oil was just recognized as one of the top olive oils in the world at the New York International Olive Oil Competition.
The story behind Ciccio's Olives in Bern Township is pretty neat.
Going back to right after World War II, when men were returning home from war, one of the them, Antonio Pugliano, began farming his family's land in Southern Italy. They've been growing olives there ever since.
His grandson, Guiseppe, and his wife, Laura, who are Berks County residents, now import the farm-to-table olive oil right in the Leesport area.
They sent us video of a harvest tree shaking, which is incredible to watch if you've never seen how olives are harvested.
The olive trees are flowering this month, May, then the flowers fall off in late June and olives begin to form. Harvest time is usually late November.
The family tells says it's difficult for small farming families to export their product, so when they realized they could bring it here to the U.S., they felt it was their responsibility to do so. They call their olive oil pure liquid gold.
Now this award will really open up some doors for them in the global market.
They have a storefront in Bern Township and do sales online. Their olive oil is also at some specialty food shops in Berks County and in Easton.