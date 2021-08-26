The 19th Amendment to the Constitution was certified 101 years ago, giving women the right to vote. Four decades ago, August 26th was designated as "Women's Equality Day."
Communities in our area are celebrating.
Berks County is gearing up for a weekend centennial celebration, one year late due to a push back from the pandemic.
It honors the fight to secure voting rights for women. Women went to prison and even died for equality.
The League of Women Voters in Berks planted a tree to commemorate the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment and the founding of the League of Women Voters. Burkey Construction helped coordinate this project.
The plaque unveiling ceremony will take place on Saturday at Reading City Park at 11 a.m.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan group, which believes opportunity and access come from being an educated and involved voter. They focus on getting all eligible citizens registered and ready to vote.
Another way to celebrate is by visiting the "Other Liberty Bell."
The words "Establish Justice" are engraved on the bell. Its clapper was secured from ringing until women gained the right to vote.
The Justice Bell is currently on loan from the Justice Bell Foundation. It will be kept at the Berks History Center museum until Saturday at 3 p.m.