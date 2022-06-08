Having a roof over your head can easily be taken for granted, until it starts to leak.
A well-built roof is an important part of keeping homeowners safe and dry, and a program in Berks County is helping families stay sheltered.
For more than 10 years, Mast Roofing and Construction in Oley Township has been giving away one free roof a year for a local family.
They used to work with a nationwide program called "No Roof Left Behind," but when that organization put the program on hold, Mast Roofing decided to do it themselves.
This year, they've announced a roofing project of their own.
"Project Peace of Mind" will give one family a roof over their heads.
They're using the same formula they used when they were a part of "No Roof Left Behind," and a local family will get a new roof for free.
The first roof they put up was in Boyertown back in 2013, which makes this year's roof their 10th one.
They are looking for local families who need a new roof. Nominations are being accepted until June 15.
The company is looking for families who are hardworking members of the community, but may have fallen on hard times, or for some reason cannot afford a roof.
They must own their home, and they have to be up to date on their mortgage and taxes.
The team at Mast Roofing will carefully review each nomination, and announce the winner July 1st.
You can nominate someone online, and also see pictures of past winners.