It's no April Fool's joke, a Berks County farm is showing off the "world's cutest sheep."
Betsy Myers is the owner of Grateful Acres, a 10 acre farm in Barto. The farm is a part of the Breed Up Program, an initiative to bring Valais Blacknose Sheep to the U.S.
That specific breed of sheep comes from the Valais region of Switzerland, and are known as the "cutest sheep in the world."
So, shall we meet the newest addition? Her name is Joanne.
This was an exciting time for Grateful Acres, as they welcomed the first known domestic purebred Valais Blacknose in North America.
Joanne was the first to be registered with Valais Blacknose International Sheep Breeders Association and Registry.
Betsy says she it's a long and expensive process to have a new breed in any country so it was a huge deal for her small farm.
Betsy says the breed is known to be friendly and inquisitive. They like to walk and be near you.
Betsy says she plans to enter the wool at the New Jersey Sheep and Fiber Festival in September. Valais wool is a coarse wool, used mainly for making rugs and felting.
You can spin it with a softer fiber like merino or alpaca, then crochet and knit with it. Betsy says spring is a busy time on the farm with the birth of all the lambs and the shearing.
Grateful Acres is also home to two dogs, four goats, a pony, a friesian horse, a peacock and a guinea fowl.
More information on the farm can be found at ValaisAtGratefulAcres.com.