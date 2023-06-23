An Exeter high school alum is making pasta that's making a difference.

Berks County native chef Ryan Peters went from Exeter High School to study culinary arts at IUP - Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He never thought Tik Tok would make him a star.

He's based in Pittsburgh now, and his fame skyrocketed after he posted a series of videos in which he makes pasta and each time he makes it, he doubles the amount of eggs he includes so the batches of pasta get bigger and bigger. He started with one egg, then went to 2, then 4, and so on and so on.

He started this latest series in January and a week into the challenge with millions of views he wanted to make sure that what he was doing was making a difference in some way, so he donated the food to shelters in town and to people who needed it, really putting a spotlight on food insecurity and people who are experiencing homelessness.

He's using this attention for good.

And he just teamed up with internet sensation Mr. Beast and is using 10,000 eggs in his latest batch of homemade pasta.

Our berks crew was able to sit with with Ryan and talk about his pasta performances, so be sure to check out the longer version of this story coming up later on tonight on the Berks Edition at 5: 30 and 10:30.