We are lucky to live where we live, surrounded by so much beauty.
But, we need to take care of our surroundings. We have so many great local parks and they became quite popular during the pandemic.
It's great to see, but parks department officials tell us the increase in visitors means more work for them, and they are looking for some help.
The Berks County Parks Department is hosting an open house Saturday afternoon to look for volunteers. Officials say they'd like to have a core group of 20 to 30 volunteers, and there are all sorts of positions available.
You can volunteer to be a trail ambassador, tour guide, event staff, landscaper, lots of options.
They also need folks who will help keep our parks clean, answer visitors' questions, and notify rangers of any safety issues they come across while they are out and about.
Berks County officials say the parks have been busy non-stop during the pandemic.
The pavilions were booked solid during the summer months and trails have been packed - especially in the warmer weather.
In some months, the parks have had double the number of visitors they were used to having.
Again - if you're interested - the open house will take place Saturday, February 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Berks County Heritage Center in Bern Township.
The time commitment is up to you, you could go for a few hours or a lot of hours. You get to decide how much time you have.
Children can also take part as long as they are with an adult.