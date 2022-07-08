Berks County Library system is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
And there are lots of things to borrow that you might not know about.
It’s called the Library of Things Collection, and you can borrow just about anything: Tools, gadgets and other non-traditional things from your local library.
They even have a Darth Vader cake pan that you probably don’t need in your pantry, but it would be so fun to make a cake out of it for a birthday.
Borrowing things from the Library of Things works pretty much the same way as books. You borrow the item, then just return it to the library when you’re done.
Some other things include tons of different board games. It’s a great way to keep the kids busy this summer with a family game night.
They also have outside games, such as bocce ball and pickleball sets.
There’s an ice cream maker you can use for the summer. They have projector screen to show a movie.
There’s a soil tester for gardeners, and even a ukelele.
That’s just a very small sampling of the things they have to offer – it’s more than a hundred items.
Go to berkslibraries.org and click on Library of Things to see a full list of things available to borrow.
The library says it’s a great way to try out a tool, or something to see if it’s something that you’d like to buy. And it’s also great for those things that you need for just a one-time project.
The Sinking Spring library had a brand-new sewing machine donated. Patrons can check it out, take it to their home, and sew away.
You just need a library card to borrow from the Library of Things. But unlike books, you have to go to the specific library that has the thing you want to borrow to pick it up, an d then return it to that same library.
Next week, Berks County Library will have a booth at Berks County Fair, and you can stop by to learn more about what they have to offer, and enter to win a free gift basket.