The Kutztown Folk Festival is over but you can still celebrate PA Dutch culture.

A new exhibit in Berks County will be around all summer.

The exhibit focuses on the life and art of Milton J. Hill from Virginville who created barn art.

He's known for his barn stars -- you might know them as hex signs.

Milton began his career when he was just 14 years old, back at the beginning of the 1900s. He was a third-generation traditional barn painter.

His life's work is now on display at a gallery inside the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University.

Milton was best known for the "Hill Star," named after him. Hill Stars are really elaborate geometric star patterns found on barns all over the region.

He is often credited with being the first artist to put hex signs on a business sign. He got a lot of national attention by showing his work at the folk fest through the years.

Artists today continue to be inspired by Milton's work. You still see them using the Hill Star in their designs as an homage to him.

The exhibit is free to see and it will be up through the end of September.