A family in Berks County is remembering their beloved therapy dog and vowing to carry on his legacy of kindness.

"Never Bean Better," the therapy dog who has his own national calendar day, has died.

His owners say he was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed from cancer. And they say they promised him they will continue to carry on his mission of love and kindness.

Bean had that famous woof. He would "woo woo" on command. He was a great dog, an actor and even ran for president once.

It all started when he was asked to audition for a TV show years ago. His first gig was starring as a dog who sensed paranormal activity in Animal Planet's show "The Haunted."

His owner, Michelle, who was a professor at the time, asked some of her students to start a social media page for Bean, and it just took off.

He became so popular that a day was named in his honor. Never Bean Better Day will always be on the calendar on August 22, which was also Bean's birthday.

The last picture of Bean before he died shows him vacationing with his family in Virginia on Chincoteague Island.

They were able to get him back home to Berks and in the care of his great vet team at Country Companion Animal Hospital in Morgantown.

Bean was 13 years old.