A Berks County couple decided they wanted to have a family, but they never dreamed of how big it would actually be.
69 News first told you about Maxine and Jake Young last year, so we thought we'd revisit the family as the kids grow.
It all began when the couple got married and began talking about kids. They were hoping to have biological children but also wanted to be a foster family.
Not even a month later, they got their first placement call. It was for three siblings in need of an emergency placement.
It all happened in July of 2017, and soon after taking in the siblings, the couple received a second phone call.
The siblings had a baby sister. They said yes to her right away.
Maxine and Jake then found out she was pregnant. Henry was born in October 2018.
The adoption of the siblings -- Aiden, Parker, Connor and Elliot -- were finalized in December of 2019.
There's more...
After Henry was born, Maxine and Jake knew it was not very likely to have any more children naturally, but they were in a big surprise.
They soon found out they were pregnant, and this time, with four babies.
That makes them a family of 11.
The quadruplets -- Silas, Theo, Beck, and Cecilia -- just turned 1 on July 31. They celebrated their birthdays and have been enjoying summer. Now that school is back in session, they are getting back into the school groove.
The family has been busy. They recently moved into a new house.
Maxine says looking back on it all and how it all started, she thinks about how lucky they are to have a beautiful, loving, blended family. Everyone is healthy and thriving, and she says it's a miracle.
The family shares their adventures on YouTube, The Family Young VLOGS.