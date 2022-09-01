HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Horses are helping people heal.

Take Heart Counseling and Equine Assisted Therapy runs out of a 52-acre farm in Heidelberg Township, Berks County.

Charley was the first horse, and his owner, Meagan Good, opened her therapeutic horse farm in 2009 after reading the book "Hope Rising." She says she felt a spiritual call, so she went back to school and studied counseling for five years, with the hope of one day having her own place for healing.

Meagan's first farm was in Ephrata back in 2009.

Years later, she moved to Mohnton and got two more horses, Noble and Remy.

She's up to 18 program horses now, including two mini horses and one miniature donkey.

"I really wanted to be that popular kid, but horses kept me out of a lot of things, but taught me so much about life," she said. "I knew I loved horses and wanted to help others with horses, as well. They were kind of that safe place for me to just be myself, and they were that place where I could communicate honestly and assertively what I felt."

Meagan says horses live in the moment and they are relationship oriented.

She says they intuitively and honestly respond to the emotions of those around them, so when they bond with someone, they are creating a relationship built on trust and mutual respect. That can be really important for someone who has experienced trauma.

Meagan explains that trauma rewires your brain, and you can go to all the therapy in the world, but if you are stuck in that survival mode the trauma produces, it can prevent you from healing.

That's also where the horses come in, because interacting with horses naturally regulates your central nervous system and can help you get to that healing place.

Meagan says she's found the program to be particularly successful for people who have tried talk therapy and realized that wasn't a good fit for them.