The 30th Edition of Berks Jazz Fest is underway in the Reading area. It would normally take place in the spring, but organizers moved it to August due to COVID
One of the performances taking place Friday is a children's show. Berks Opera, the Yocum Institute for Arts Education, and the Reading Public Library teamed up for a performance of the children's opera, "The Three Little Pigs."
The show will take place on the library steps at 4 p.m. Friday, outside the main branch of the Reading Public Library on South Fifth Street.
It features four performers -- the three pigs and "Wolfgang Bigbad" all dressed up -- along with a few set pieces.
Berks Jazz Fest has staged shows on the steps of the library in the past, but this is the first time that Berks Opera and the Yocum Institute have collaborated to put on a children's show.
It's one of dozens of performances during Berks Jazz Fest.
Shows continue through the weekend at venues including the DoubleTree Hotel and Miller Center for the Arts, as well as restaurants around Reading.
The 30th Edition of Jazz Fest has been a couple of years in the making. It should have taken place last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Organizers then delayed the festival from its usual April spot to August.