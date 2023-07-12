A 13-year-old basketball player from Berks County got to show off his ball skills on the national stage this summer, and now he's getting ready to get back in the game here at home.

Parker Hoch-Wienczek is having a good summer. He's playing lots of basketball and he had an NBA experience last month that he'll never forget.

This rising eighth-grader was one of just three kids his age in the country to make it to the final round of the Junior NBA Skills Challenge in Brooklyn.

He did really well but just missed that championship title. He competed in passing, dribbling, shooting and agility.

He's been playing basketball since he was five.

Parker is from Oley, he goes to cyber school and plays for the pro skills basketball team in Philly.

While in New York for the finals, he got to go to the draft and he had a workout session with some of the draftees at the National Basketball Players Association headquarters.

Parker says it was the best basketball experience of his life. He says it's motivating him to work harder and get better and he hopes to hear his own name called in the draft one day.

Basketball isn't Parker's only skill. He's also a breakdancer. His mom owns Aftershock Dance Studio in Berks and dancing helps with his agility and balance.