A Berks County mom is documenting every part of her running journey to show that everyone struggles sometimes, and that we should embrace it and get out there anyway.

If you think you can't run, then you haven't met Erin Azur, better known as Mrs. Space Cadet on social media.

In 2019, after the birth of her third child, Erin says she felt out of shape both physically and mentally, so she decided to go for a run. She barely made it a mile, but a part of her still felt good, so she wanted to keep running.

She went online for support, but she couldn't find anyone she could relate to. She says she only saw perfect-looking runners with perfect paces.

To Erin, that wasn't real, so she decided to start posting about her struggles. Running isn't always fun, she says, and sometimes it's chafing thighs and lots of sweat.

She had normal, practical running clothes. She even did "outfit of the day" pictures with a funny pose that is now her signature move.

Her chaotic, relatable content was a hit. Her videos soon went viral on TikTok.

Through it all, she kept running and made it a part of her life. She completed the New York City Marathon last year and just ran the Chicago Marathon last week.

She is now creating the content she was looking for, inspiring millions to get out there and run.

She is a self-proclaimed "struggle runner," and she's doing some good in the world. Her dad has Parkinson's disease, so for these marathons she's raised more than $100,000 for Parkinson's research.

Her goal now is to complete all six marathon majors. She has Boston, Berlin, Tokyo and London still to go.

Erin will be on 69 News at Sunrise this Saturday, Nov. 19.