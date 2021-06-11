A local organization is getting creative to give back to a special cause.
World Wide Knit in Public Day is Saturday, and a Muhlenberg-based organization is celebrating by taking on a challenge.
Nice Knitters of Muhlenberg are using the day to raise money for the Arthritis Foundation.
While there are 54 million Americans with arthritis, one of the event coordinators, Judy Sullivan, says this cause hits close to home.
Her granddaughter, Abby, was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis at just 20 months old.
Members of Nice Knitters of Muhlenberg say they're taking on the challenge to make 54 "somethings," so one knitter made 54 wash cloths and another made 54 twiddle muffs, which are handwarmers to provide sensory stimulation and keep hands busy.
While they knit, they are honoring those living with arthritis. The sales will help them donate money to the Arthritis Foundation.
To join in or see what they're knitting, drop by the event set for Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rear pavilion of Jim Dietrich's Park in Muhlenberg Township.
There will be an attached sponsor form on each item, and the day will be combined with an arthritis walk so you can help them raise money.
Judy's granddaughter Abby is now 11 years old, and she's already an author. She wrote and published a book titled "Everyone Has Something."
Proceeds from it support "Abby's Army," a non-profit affiliated with the Arthritis Foundation. That book is available on Amazon.
If you have a good news story to share, send it to goodnews@wfmz.com.