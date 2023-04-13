A Berks County high school senior who can play 17 instruments is making sure other kids get the chance to experience music.

School band instruments can cost hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars.

Operation Replay is a program that makes sure kids who want to play an instrument have the opportunity to do so.

The program, through Reading Musical Foundation and sponsored by Zeswitz's Music Company, collects and repairs gently used instruments that are then donated to kids who want to play.

Benjamin Small is a senior at Wilson High School in West Lawn, and for his Eagle Scout project, he had a goal of collecting 20 instruments for Operation Replay. He ended up more than doubling that and collecting 52 instruments.

He coordinated all of the drop-off locations and marketed his project so folks knew about it.

Ben is an accomplished saxophone player and a vocalist. He plays 16 other instruments, too, which was helpful for this project because he tested all of the instruments that were donated to make sure they would be able to be used by the foundation.

Ben's been playing saxophone since fourth grade.

Here's how to donate a gently used instrument.

You can call or email Keri Shultz with the Reading Musical Foundation at 610-376-3395 or kshultz@readingmusicalfoundation.org.

All string, brass, woodwind and percussion instruments, as well as keyboards, are welcome. The program does not accept pianos or organs.

Instruments can also be dropped off at the foundation's office at GoggleWorks in Reading, at 201 Washington Street, Suite 503.