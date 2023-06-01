A young Berks County man is being honored for his quick thinking when he came face to face with an emergency.

Corey Robertson is a student at John Paul II Center in Shillington. He's graduating next week and looking back on a remarkable year.

There were some sad moments but they're also moments when he showed his character and was honored for it.

He was recently recognized for staying calm and helping emergency crews try to save his grandfather's life. His grandfather, Dale Reber, did not survive, but Corey's actions were something to be proud of no matter the outcome.

Corey was the one who found his grandfather unresponsive and knew he needed help. He called 911, ran next door to get his parents and kept calm throughout the ordeal.

South Heidelberg police, Pioneer Hose Fire Company out of Robesonia, as well as Corey's family, staff and friends from school were all there to support him as he was honored.

His employer, Green Castle Landscaping, was there to say good job as well. That's where he works through school one morning a week.

Corey's mom says that during the ceremony, his principal recognized him as a role model and he got a standing ovation for his actions.